Brokerages Anticipate LG Display Co Ltd. (LPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LG Display’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.17). LG Display reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LG Display will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LG Display.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.18). LG Display had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPL. HSBC upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of LG Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of LG Display to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LG Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 102,477 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in LG Display by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 894,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,821,000 after buying an additional 55,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

LG Display stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 11,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LG Display has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LG Display (LPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.