Brokerages Anticipate Heat Biologics Inc (HTBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $770,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) will post $770,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340,000.00 and the highest is $1.20 million. Heat Biologics posted sales of $410,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $6.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $8.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 543.30% and a negative return on equity of 182.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTBX. Brookline Cap M restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Eurobank EFG began coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heat Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Heat Biologics traded down $0.01, reaching $2.06, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 132,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,835. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.