Brokerages Anticipate Capstone Turbine Co. (CPST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Capstone Turbine reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.21.

Capstone Turbine opened at $1.33 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Capstone Turbine has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,068.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 44,655 shares of company stock valued at $68,243 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 67,509 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 83,002 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 493,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 148,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

