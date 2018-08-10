Broadridge Financial Solutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,080 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,267% compared to the typical volume of 79 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Gokey sold 45,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $5,213,581.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,913,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 43,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $5,185,528.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,900,767.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,727 shares of company stock valued at $17,276,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 50,462 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 127.1% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 171.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,707,000 after purchasing an additional 168,501 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 153,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,847 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,126,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $129.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $131.21.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 9.37%. analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

