Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Stake Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 343.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,830 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,329,000 after buying an additional 49,076 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,719,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,623,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,110,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,839,000 after buying an additional 479,306 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 571,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,823,000 after buying an additional 257,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,867,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $129.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $131.21.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 46.16%. research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 43,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $5,185,528.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,533 shares in the company, valued at $14,900,767.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Gokey sold 45,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $5,213,581.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,913,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,727 shares of company stock valued at $17,276,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

