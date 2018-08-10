Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

BRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. 130,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5,945.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,135,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,073,000 after buying an additional 4,066,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 49.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,493,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,777,000 after buying an additional 3,159,426 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,646.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,947,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,952,000 after buying an additional 2,778,928 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 62.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,004,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,816,000 after buying an additional 2,696,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,638,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,233,000 after buying an additional 2,502,209 shares during the last quarter.

Brixmor Property Group, a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air shopping centers. The Company's more than 475 retail centers comprise 82 million square feet in established trade areas across the nation and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers, as well as consumer-oriented service providers.

