Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.
BRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.
BRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. 130,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5,945.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,135,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,073,000 after buying an additional 4,066,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 49.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,493,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,777,000 after buying an additional 3,159,426 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,646.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,947,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,952,000 after buying an additional 2,778,928 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 62.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,004,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,816,000 after buying an additional 2,696,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,638,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,233,000 after buying an additional 2,502,209 shares during the last quarter.
Brixmor Property Group Company Profile
Brixmor Property Group, a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air shopping centers. The Company's more than 475 retail centers comprise 82 million square feet in established trade areas across the nation and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers, as well as consumer-oriented service providers.
