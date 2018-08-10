Britvic (BVIC) Price Target Increased to GBX 850 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 780 ($10.10) to GBX 850 ($11.00) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BVIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital downgraded Britvic to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.55) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.26) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.49) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Britvic to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 680 ($8.80) to GBX 945 ($12.23) in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Britvic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 866.70 ($11.22).

Britvic opened at GBX 798.50 ($10.34) on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 633.50 ($8.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 839 ($10.86).

Britvic (LON:BVIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 19.30 ($0.25) by GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Britvic had a return on equity of 51.61% and a net margin of 9.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.97%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands.

