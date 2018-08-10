Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) to announce $498.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $494.00 million. Briggs & Stratton posted sales of $474.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Briggs & Stratton.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Briggs & Stratton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,448,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,561,000 after acquiring an additional 228,281 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,325,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 53,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 898,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 59,385 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BGG opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.64. Briggs & Stratton has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

Briggs & Stratton announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

