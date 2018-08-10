Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bridge Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.9061529759225 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDGE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Bridge Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Bridge Bancorp traded up $0.12, reaching $35.07, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 2,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,155. Bridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Emanuel Arturi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $178,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,550.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

