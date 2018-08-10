Brian M. Trafas Sells 3,094 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Stock

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $360,358.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,065.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KLA-Tencor traded down $2.55, hitting $114.22, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 112,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,415. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $123.96.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.