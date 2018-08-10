Brenntag (BNR) Given a €59.80 Price Target at equinet

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €59.80 ($69.53) price objective by equinet in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.60 ($66.98).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of Brenntag opened at €52.04 ($60.51) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.