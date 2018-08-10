Bren D. Higgins Sells 2,609 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Stock

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $304,078.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KLAC stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.22. The stock had a trading volume of 112,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,415. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 88.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 905.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in KLA-Tencor by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.