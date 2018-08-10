BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BP Midstream Partners opened at $21.17 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.81. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $23.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 519.05%.
BP Midstream Partners Company Profile
BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.
