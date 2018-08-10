Bottos Hits Market Capitalization of $23.33 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $23.33 million and $539,022.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, BigONE and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000384 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00314460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00197033 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000154 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00014059 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,990,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BigONE, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Gate.io, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

