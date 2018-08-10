Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Stake Boosted by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Ken D’amato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $97,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $416,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,889.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,646 shares of company stock worth $2,445,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies opened at $56.44 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.26 and a beta of 0.94. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.