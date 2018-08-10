Boston Partners Has $359.77 Million Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,449,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $359,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 2,085.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 138.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 114.3% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 52.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 6,663.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 159,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 156,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

SunTrust Banks opened at $72.77 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SunTrust Banks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $604,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,288.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

