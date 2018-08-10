Boston Partners Has $272.15 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Boston Partners increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,957,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $272,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 131.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 328.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 105.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 92.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Wolf sold 3,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $142,809.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy opened at $47.64 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

