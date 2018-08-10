Boston Partners Acquires 145,785 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,075,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,785 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.56% of Edison International worth $321,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 15,304.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 175,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 416.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International opened at $67.42 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Edison International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.06.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

