Boot Barn (BOOT) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Boot Barn earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6555940937906 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,267. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.33 million, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Cowen started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $24.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 271,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $6,478,461.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,892 shares in the company, valued at $999,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 7,021,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $163,256,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,443,219 shares of company stock valued at $173,223,113 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.