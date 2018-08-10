BoostCoin (BOST) Market Cap Tops $92,857.00

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One BoostCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. BoostCoin has a market cap of $92,857.00 and $0.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoostCoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00022555 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00026432 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004549 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00031298 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00284336 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012756 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin (BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

BoostCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

