Booking (BKNG) PT Lowered to $1,990.00 at DA Davidson

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $1,990.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s previous close.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,175.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,143.82.

Shares of BKNG traded down $38.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,903.51. 12,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,467. The company has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,630.56 and a 52 week high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $24.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Booking will post 88.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,448,282,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,378,227,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,158,506,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,639,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

