BNP Paribas (BNP) PT Set at €69.00 by Deutsche Bank

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €69.00 ($80.23) target price by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €68.30 ($79.42) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €67.54 ($78.53).

Shares of BNP Paribas traded up €0.64 ($0.74), hitting €62.45 ($72.62), on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 7,560,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

