BNP Paribas (BNP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP):

8/7/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €79.00 ($91.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €71.34 ($82.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €79.00 ($91.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €79.00 ($91.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €68.30 ($79.42) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2018 – BNP Paribas was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €62.45 ($72.62) on Friday. BNP Paribas SA has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.