BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,807 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 1,218 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $130,557.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,745.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Birgit Girshick sold 3,978 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $476,962.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,980.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,227 shares of company stock worth $3,981,859 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

CRL stock opened at $121.76 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

