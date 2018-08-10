BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.42 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investments Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 159.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 136,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,968.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the period. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $4,545,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares opened at $92.15 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.77. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $69.65 and a twelve month high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.58 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “$96.20” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

