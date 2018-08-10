BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for Conduent (CNDT)

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNDT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE:CNDT opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Conduent has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of -0.70.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Conduent had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Conduent will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Conduent by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Conduent by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

