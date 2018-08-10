BMO Capital Markets Raises Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Price Target to $21.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HALO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics traded down $0.02, hitting $17.33, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 22,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.93. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.49 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 45.31%. sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 302,827 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $5,220,737.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,415,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 53,505 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $927,776.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,771,807.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,553 shares of company stock valued at $13,133,692 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 234,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

