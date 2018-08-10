BMO Capital Markets Raises Acxiom (ACXM) Price Target to $52.00

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Acxiom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Acxiom from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acxiom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Acxiom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Acxiom opened at $43.35 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.38. Acxiom has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $44.31.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.26 million. Acxiom had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Acxiom’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. equities analysts expect that Acxiom will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACXM. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,212,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acxiom by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 832,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 358,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acxiom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,648,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,023,000 after acquiring an additional 293,817 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acxiom by 1,049.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 258,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acxiom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,176,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,940,000 after acquiring an additional 254,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

