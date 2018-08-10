BMO Capital Markets Lowers Venator Materials (VNTR) Price Target to $17.00

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Venator Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Venator Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Vertical Research lowered Venator Materials from a buy rating to a $16.08 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.19.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 81,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 987.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 805,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth $6,511,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 9,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.