BMO Capital Markets Cuts Intrepid Potash (IPI) Price Target to $3.25

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

IPI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.13.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Shares of Intrepid Potash opened at $3.51 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $441.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.18. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph G. Montoya sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $93,619.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,894.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,206,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.