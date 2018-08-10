BMC Stock (BMCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

BMCH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of BMC Stock traded down $0.20, reaching $22.45, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . 5,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $998.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $39,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,676 shares of company stock valued at $484,159 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 599,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 47.9% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 25.7% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

