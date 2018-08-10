Blueport Capital L.P. Invests $130,000 in Sunlands Online Education Group – (STG) Stock

Blueport Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Sunlands Online Education Group makes up about 1.6% of Blueport Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sunlands Online Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sunlands Online Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sunlands Online Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunlands Online Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in Sunlands Online Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunlands Online Education Group opened at $6.31 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Sunlands Online Education Group – has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter.

STG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunlands Online Education Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sunlands Online Education Group in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sunlands Online Education Group in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Sunlands Online Education Group

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

