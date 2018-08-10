Blue Apron (APRN) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Apron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blue Apron from $1.90 to $1.30 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Blue Apron from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Shares of Blue Apron opened at $2.24 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $394.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 89.80% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Brad Dickerson sold 21,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $74,758.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy J. Smith sold 19,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $67,196.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,510 shares of company stock worth $1,815,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Blue Apron by 3,473.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 79,157 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blue Apron by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

