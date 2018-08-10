Blue Apron (APRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.70 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

NYSE:APRN opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Blue Apron has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 89.80%. The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Smith sold 19,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $67,196.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 598,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,364. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blue Apron by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Apron by 3,473.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,157 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

