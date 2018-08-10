Blocktix Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Blocktix token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002617 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Blocktix has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $232,888.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blocktix has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016353 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00009131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00318146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00196963 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000159 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00014053 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Blocktix Token Profile

Blocktix launched on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

