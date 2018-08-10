Blackhill Capital Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Blackhill Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 0.8% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $644.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.957 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

