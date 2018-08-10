BKS Advisors LLC Takes Position in Okta Inc (OKTA)

BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 129.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 276.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 15,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $737,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 339,797 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $17,988,853.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,974 shares of company stock worth $21,930,903. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Okta from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.06 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Okta to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Okta opened at $56.71 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56 and a beta of -1.03. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

