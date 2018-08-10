BKS Advisors LLC Sells 2,530 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

BKS Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,895 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 819.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $107,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $128,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $58.99 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $25,056.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,914.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $286,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,546 shares in the company, valued at $673,709.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.