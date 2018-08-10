BKS Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

BKS Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for about 1.3% of BKS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BKS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 430,144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 301,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after acquiring an additional 301,101 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 863.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 26,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $125.72.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

