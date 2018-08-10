Bitcloud (BTDX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $214.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $388,230.00 and approximately $214.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 24,530,885 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

