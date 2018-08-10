BitBay (BAY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $51,504.00

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. BitBay has a total market capitalization of $23.06 million and $51,504.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBay has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00083131 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004175 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00023190 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

