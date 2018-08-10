Bird Construction (BDT) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at Raymond James

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of Bird Construction traded down C$0.01, reaching C$7.65, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 81,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,636. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$7.10 and a 52 week high of C$10.40.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of C$294.42 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

In other Bird Construction news, insider Gilles Gerald Royer bought 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$309,960.00. Also, insider J. Paul Bergman bought 19,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.93 per share, with a total value of C$150,749.30. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 66,320 shares of company stock valued at $507,261.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, and mining businesses.

