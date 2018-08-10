Biostage (BSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.48).

Shares of Biostage opened at $3.76 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Biostage has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

In other news, President Hong Yu bought 19,350 shares of Biostage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $85,527.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Xiaoyu Du bought 250,000 shares of Biostage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 301,600 shares of company stock worth $1,111,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

