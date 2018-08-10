Biostage (BSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.
Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.48).
Shares of Biostage opened at $3.76 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Biostage has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
About Biostage
Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.
