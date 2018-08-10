Biogen Inc (BIIB) is Signition LP’s Largest Position

Signition LP boosted its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Biogen comprises approximately 4.6% of Signition LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Signition LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $100,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $105,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 445.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 745.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $375.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

Biogen opened at $345.61 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $249.17 and a 12-month high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

