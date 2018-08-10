Biogen Inc (BIIB) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Biogen were worth $100,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,728,416,000 after buying an additional 463,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,095,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,054,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24,755.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,485,089 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,171,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,733,000 after buying an additional 169,942 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 38.8% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 896,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,573,000 after buying an additional 250,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $293.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Biogen to $483.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.99. 4,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $249.17 and a twelve month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 25.35 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

