BigUp (BIGUP) Price Hits $0.0001

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, BigUp has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One BigUp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BigUp has a market cap of $246,562.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BigUp alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00071332 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015932 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006939 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013830 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 86% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BigUp Profile

BigUp (CRYPTO:BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing . The official website for BigUp is bigup.club

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.