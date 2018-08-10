Big Lots (BIG) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIG. ValuEngine raised Big Lots from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Big Lots from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.50.

Big Lots traded down $0.24, hitting $47.33, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 695,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 58.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Big Lots by 45.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $244,000.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

