Big Lots (BIG) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIG. ValuEngine raised Big Lots from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Big Lots from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.50.
Big Lots traded down $0.24, hitting $47.33, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 695,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 58.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Big Lots by 45.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $244,000.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
