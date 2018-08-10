BidaskClub Upgrades ePlus (PLUS) to “Strong-Buy”

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLUS. ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

ePlus traded down $0.65, reaching $99.45, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.29. ePlus has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $107.25.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $356.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.55 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.91%. equities analysts forecast that ePlus will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 4,271 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $413,774.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Phillip G. Norton sold 10,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $917,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,769.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,873 shares of company stock worth $4,677,588. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 42,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

