BidaskClub Downgrades tronc (TRNC) to Strong Sell

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of tronc in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded tronc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. tronc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

tronc opened at $16.96 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. tronc has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.78.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). tronc had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $253.04 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that tronc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in tronc by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in tronc by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in tronc by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in tronc by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in tronc by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

tronc Company Profile

tronc, Inc, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

