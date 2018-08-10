BidaskClub Downgrades Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) to Sell

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS remained flat at $$218.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 915. The company has a market capitalization of $458.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.85. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $174.70 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 92,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings (the Bank) is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank (the Bank). The Bank is principally engaged in the business of residential and commercial real estate mortgage lending, funded by a retail deposit network and borrowings. The Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses through its approximately 10 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts.

