BidaskClub Downgrades Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) to Sell

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ HIFS remained flat at $$218.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 915. The company has a market capitalization of $458.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.85. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $174.70 and a 52 week high of $242.00.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter.
Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile
Hingham Institution for Savings (the Bank) is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank (the Bank). The Bank is principally engaged in the business of residential and commercial real estate mortgage lending, funded by a retail deposit network and borrowings. The Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses through its approximately 10 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts.
